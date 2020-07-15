HEAT ADVISORY extended but a slightly better chance of rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few evening showers or storms, a light southwest wind, and highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will again be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70 to near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
