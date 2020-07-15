HEAT ADVISORY extended but a slightly better chance of rain tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70 to near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.