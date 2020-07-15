Heat index could climb above 105 today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 pm to 7 pm today. This means that dangerous heat is expected as the heat index climbs above 105. With high heat and humidity, it is difficult for your body to cool down. Actual high temperatures will be around 96 degrees. A pop-up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s tonight.