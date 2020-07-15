Heat index could climb above 105 today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 pm to 7 pm today. This means that dangerous heat is expected as the heat index climbs above 105. With high heat and humidity, it is difficult for your body to cool down. Actual high temperatures will be around 96 degrees. A pop-up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 96. Winds will be south 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 79. Winds south 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the upper 90s all week with a partly cloudy sky. The heat index will likely exceed 105 Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks mostly dry, but rain will be possible in the evening. Friday will feature a few afternoon pop-up showers.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few afternoon showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will not let up next week and high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s. The heat index will stay above 100 through next Friday. Rain chances will also remain very low.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.