LIST: Shelby County municipal schools release re-entry plans for 2020-21 school year

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - All six municipal school districts in Shelby County have released their reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Find details on each district’s plan below.
Arlington will start school Aug. 10.
Kindergartners through eighth graders will return at 100-percent capacity for five days a week. High school students will return at 50% capacity using a hybrid learning model.
All families have the option to enroll in the remote learning option, but parents must enroll their children by July 22 at 4 p.m.
Face masks are required for students and staff in common areas such as hallways, lobbies, libraries, break rooms, etc. Masks are strongly encouraged inside classrooms and where social distance is limited.
There will be no assemblies, clubs or field trips until further notice. The average classroom will be 20 students per classroom, depending on the size of the room.
Breakfast and lunch will still be served; however, lunches will not be consumed in cafeterias. Each school will have a plan based on the design of the facility. Meals will also be prepackaged by the cafeteria staff.
School leaders are encouraging parents to drive their students to school to limit bus capacity. If your child requires bus transportation, you must let ACS know before July 22 at 4:00 p.m. by completing the required paperwork.
The complete back-to-school plan includes contingency plans in case schools are forced to shut down, a complete breakdown of K-8 onsite learning and high school hybrid learning, targeted health and cleaning precautions and more.
Bartlett resumes school Aug. 10. Kindergartners will start on a staggered schedule one day during the first two weeks of school and will be notified of their first day by the teacher and/or school directly.
Students will be given the option to participate in onsite learning or remote learning for the first nine weeks of the semester.
After the first nine weeks, students who opt for remote learning will transition to a hybrid (in-person and virtual learning) schedule for high school students. This decision is depending on the number of families that enroll in the 100-percent virtual school option for the first nine weeks.
Families must inform BCS if their students will participate in remote learning before July 24 by clicking “2020-2021 Parent Choice Enrollment” link here.
For students participating in onsite learning at elementary schools, students will be limited in the classroom to adhere to social distancing requirements. When possible, students will stay in their assigned classrooms while other teachers will come to them to provide classroom instruction and lessons throughout the day.
Middle schools will maximize classroom space to follow social distancing. Extra spaces like gyms or science labs will also be used to increase social distancing.
High schoolers will be on a hybrid schedule that allows students to learn remotely and in the classroom. Students will be separated into two groups that will attend school on a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday schedule. Friday will be dedicated to remote learning.
Lunches will be delivered to students every day in their classrooms.
Students with free/reduced lunch that are remote learning can pick-up meals at Bartlett High School. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The complete back-to-school plan includes details on remote learning, a COVID-19 symptom screening checklist, bus transportation and more.
The new year begins Aug. 17. Parents have two options for their children -- traditional in-person learning and virtual learning. Parents must apply for virtual learning by July 29.
All students will receive digital devices during the first two weeks of school.
Students and staff will receive COVID-19 training, including hygiene habits, disinfecting procedures and more.
The district will provide all students and staff with at least one cloth mask. Everyone is required to wear a facial covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Students and staff can elect to wear face coverings at any time. Masks are required on all visitors.
Schools will increase their daily cleaning protocols and deep clean during breaks.
All after-school activities are on hold until further notice, and the district is awaiting guidance about athletics programs.
Parents are asked to transport their children to and from school when possible but buses will be available with up to two students per seat.
All employees and parents/caregivers must fill out a daily wellness form found here on page 12.
School begins Aug. 6. The district is offering in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction depending on grade level and medical condition.
Kindergarten through sixth grade instruction is 100-percent in-person. Seventh through 12th grade is a hybrid with two in-person classroom days and three virtual days each week.
All students will receive digital devices.
Masks are required during arrival and dismissal times and any time social distancing is difficult. Masks in the classroom are recommended but not required.
Parents are asked to do daily at-home temperature screenings. Students or staff with a fever 1000.4 or higher will be sent to a designated area until they can leave school.
The distance will be flexible with its attendance policy.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, letters will go to those exposed. A single classroom or the entire school building could transition to distance learning if quarantine is required.
Schools will have multiple daily cleanings. Lunch will be served in classrooms.
No guests or parents are allowed on campus.
Students in grades first through eighth begin Aug. 10. Preschoolers and kindergartners begin on a staggered schedule, attending one day during the first two weeks of school and full-time beginning Aug. 24. Teachers will notify students of their first day.
Similar to other districts, Lakeland will offer a remote learning option for students. Parents should complete this form by Wednesday, July 22 to register.
The remote learning option will include a schedule that mirrors a typical school day schedule for their assigned school.
School leaders said the teacher or staff member offering remote instruction will be utilizing a Chromebook provided by Lakeland School System.
Lakeland added they will not require COVID-19 testing to return to school.
School starts Aug. 10. Millington is offering three plans -- hybrid, all virtual and traditional.
Parents will receive a survey to opt in to the all virtual option. Students will participate in online learning five days a week for the entire fall semester.
Virtual students will receive a computer, a hotspot if needed and oversight and communication with a certified teacher.
With the hybrid plan, students attend school in person on different days based on their grade level and/or initials. On weekdays when they are not in school in person, they will participate virtually.
Millington says the traditional plan will only be available when the health department lifts the social distancing requirements.
