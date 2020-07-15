Mayor Strickland extends State of Emergency for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has extended the State of Emergency for Memphis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was extended July 14 after at least 65,274 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed across Tennessee.
Every seven days since mid-March, Mayor Strickland has extended the order.
We reported his first declaration on March 17. It did several things, like making it easier for the city to get federal and state funding as well as buy equipment and supplies.
While a local state of emergency in Memphis can only last seven days at a time, a statewide state of emergency can last much longer.
The state of emergency that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued lasts until August 29. Similar to the local declaration, a statewide state of emergency puts Tennessee in a position to bring in additional funds from FEMA, making it easier to respond to the pandemic.
