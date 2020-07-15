Memphis opens cooling center at Dave Wells Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has opened its cooling center at Dave Wells Community Center.
The cooling center is located at 915 Chelsea Avenue. It will be operating continuously until further notice.
Cooling centers are open for residents seeking cooling during and after normal business hours. Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance The Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue.
For transportation, contact Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.
