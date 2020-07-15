Mid-South business headlines: Memphis-area private schools receive more than $15M in PPP loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-area private schools received millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The total amount of assistance exceeded $15 million.
“Virtually, all the ones that you would know locally in Shelby County -- Hutchinson, St. Mary’s, Lausanne and St. George’s. They all received $2 million to $5 million each. The way the Small Business Administration released how much each entity got was an arrange of money, so we don’t know exactly how much each of them got,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief for the Memphis Business Journal.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the schools received between $15 million and $36 million in PPP funds.
The Memphis Business Journal spoke with several school officials about why they applied for the loans.
“The main thing to keep in mind is that this program is for employees and employers. So, we normally think of a private school as non-profit or most of them are affiliated with churches,” said Akers. “So it does seem odd to think of them getting government assistance, but the right framing of this is thinking of them as employers.”
Akers says the schools each have hundreds of employees to pay.
In Lausanne Collegiate School’s case, leaders weren’t necessarily worried about surviving through the spring but were looking ahead as to whether their enrollment would drop. The school had already lost revenue from cancelled camps and after school programs. So, they were thinking ahead to the fall and how they would be able to pay employees.
