Mike Miller named new head basketball coach at Houston High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tigers Assistant Coach Mike Miller is now the head coach at Houston High School.
Miller, a former Grizzlies star, and two-time NBA Champion, takes over for Charlie Leonard, who is retiring.
Miller spent two years on Penny Hardaway’s staff, but left after this season saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
He takes over a Houston program that went 29-4 last season, and features his sons, Mason and Mavrik.
Mason is the top recruit in Tennessee.
