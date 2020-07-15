Oxford, Miss. mayor tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill is now one of the more than 500 reported COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County.
Her teenage daughter was exposed to someone who tested positive nine days ago, but a back-up in labs delayed her test results.
Tannehill says she found a clinic Wednesday morning offering the Rapid COVID-19 test.
“You know, I’m a prime example of someone who is very asymptomatic. I would not have gotten tested today had I not been there with my daughter who tested positive,” said Tannehill.
Video from last Tuesday’s Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting shows Mayor Tannehill wearing a mask.
It’s very possible that she was carrying the virus at the time.
“I know that had I not been wearing a mask every time I’ve been to the grocery store, in my office, around town, I could have infected someone certainly not knowing it,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill says Oxford was the first Mississippi community to mandate facial coverings inside businesses.
That mandate went into effect back in April.
Wearing masks is now being pushed by health officials across the state.
“Without a doubt, if we had more folks wearing a mask we would have less hospitalization. We would have less illness,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
This week the governor’s mask mandate went into effect for 13 Mississippi counties.
Dobbs says asymptomatic spread is a big contributor to the spike in cases in Mississippi.
Tannehill says she knows first hand why wearing a mask at all times is important and so is staying home when sick.
“I have not sat still for 14 days in one location in a mighty long time so this is going to be a challenge for sure, but that’s what I’m going to do,” said Tannehill. “We’ve got to quarantine to keep the spread of this virus down.”
