Rhodes College postpones reopening campus for fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of Rhodes College has announced that classes will not be held on campus for the fall semester.
School officials consulted with public health experts about the current spread of COVID-19 in the region and its plan for reopening campus.
The experts advised that conditions in Memphis are increasingly severe and that Rhodes should expect that campus outbreaks.
Rhodes will now postpone reopening campus until conditions in Memphis make it safe to do so.
Fall instruction will be offered remotely and students will not be able to return to campus. Special on-campus provisions will be made for international students and others who do not have a place to live.
Should conditions improve enough to allow limited return to campus, Rhodes will invite its first-year students to join first, and provide each student with a single room to better assist them in their transition to Rhodes.
Over the summer, faculty adopted principles for remote instruction that emphasize real-time interaction, individualized support, and relationship building.
Rhodes will provide information and resources on how student support services and campus life will be offered in remote formats this fall in the coming days and weeks.
To read President Marjorie Hass’ full statement, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.