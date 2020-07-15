SCS addresses questions from Shelby County Commissioners about re-entry plan

“Although an official and detailed response to the Superintendent’s letter is forthcoming, it is disheartening that Dr. Ray put more effort in answering my questions with questions of his own and responded back with simple one-liners. I do not plan to do the same with my reply. As far as the SCS reopening plan, if both Memphis and Shelby County government can overcome hundreds of millions of dollars of budgetary deficits in order to provide hazard pay and parental leave for their most vulnerable employees, then Dr. Ray, his administration, and the school board can put in the same effort and provide these resources. It requires work and sacrifice, but it appears that it will be teachers and support staff that will be making the most sacrifices, yet again.”