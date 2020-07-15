SCS extending fall learning option deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is extending the period for parents to select a fall learning option, in an effort to better support families,
The deadline for parents to submit their choice will now be 11:59 p.m. on July 24.
The SCS call center hours will also be extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist families with questions about the options or accessing their PowerSchool account.
The call center can be reached at 901-416-5300.
SCS is offering Power School access trainings for parents through Microsoft TEAMS starting this week and will also update the SCS website and FAQs, so families will have as much information as possible to make an informed choice for their child.
