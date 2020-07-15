Small businesses credit customers for survival during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on small businesses across the Mid-South.
Some small businesses have managed to survive through shutdowns and social distancing orders, but others have not been as lucky.
The Greater Memphis Chamber president says nearly one in five businesses across the area have had to close. That's the sad reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few miles outside of Memphis at Side Alley Gifts and Cafe in Hernando, Mississippi you’ll not only find small town charm but also two businesses in one.
There's Tina Tatum's coffee shop.
"We were voted DeSoto County's best coffee shop. We're very grateful, very thankful for that," said Tatum.
There's also Kim Derryberry's gift shop.
“We’ve got gifts from $3 to $300, whatever you’d want to spend,” said Derryberry.
Like others, Derryberry and Tatum closed their businesses in April, shifting to online sales and curbside delivery.
It wasn't easy, but they had lots of support.
"It has surprised me, but yet it has not," said Tatum, who owns the Central Coffee locations in Hernando and Southaven. "DeSoto County, I mean I always say 'DeSoto County Strong.' Hernando and Southaven really do support local."
Sadly, it's not the same story for every business owner.
A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research showed the number of active business owners plummeted by a record 3.3 million across the country.
Greater Memphis Chamber president Beverly Robertson says over 18 percent of businesses in Memphis have closed, including many black owned businesses.
"I can tell you that most of the calls we've gotten have been from those small African American businesses asking us to identify resources that can at least allow them to maintain," said Robertson. "They're not making a lot of money."
Nationwide, 41 percent of black business owners are no longer active, according to that study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, and it's unclear if they'll return.
But black business owners in Memphis who have survived, like Marci Clark, the owner of Suga Mama Snoballs in Whitehaven, credit loyal customers.
“The last few months have been great. It’s also been a roller coaster,” said Clark. “I’m just blessed and thankful for everyone in Memphis that has posted, shared, told everyone about us.”
So whether it's the city or a small town customers seem to be making the difference in uncertain times.
That same study from the National Bureau of Economic Research also showed 32 percent of Latin-X business owners and 26 percent of Asian business owners are no longer active.
The Chamber has created a special resource web page with several resources to help small businesses of all kinds during the pandemic. To visit, click here.
