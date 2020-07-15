Store robbery sets off multi-county pursuit

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - New information about the armed robbery that set off a cross-county pursuit and manhunt along the Mississippi-Tennessee Line.
WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach discovered two of the suspects apparently ditched an accomplice as officers moved in.
“She just looked at him and he yelled, ‘where’s it at’ or something to that effect. Then she said the other one came in and he came behind here and grabbed her purse, and I had my money bag that I work out of,” said Lisa Culver, store owner.
Lisa Culver, whose family has owned a store in Corinth since 1959, said the suspects holding a gun on the clerk grabbed the money bag too. It had $2,700 in it. She says the clerk was able to get her purse back.
Culver says an Alcorn County Sheriff’s deputy drove up and a lookout outside tipped off the suspects.
“The lookout hollered that the law was outside and do you know what, they left him. Run off and left him, and they found him running down here on Nelson Street,” said Culver.
She says the suspects took off in a car with Shelby County plates but it is not clear exactly where the suspects are from.
Investigators say the deputy that showed up chased the suspects all the way to Fayette County.
Officers threw out stop sticks and the two suspects crashed in a cornfield off Highway 72 in Piperton.
Officers from multiple agencies spent several hours searching for them, using dogs, helicopters and drones.
One of the suspects first captured in the cornfield had the store’s stolen money on him, according to Lisa Culver.
The second suspect was captured hours later in the edge of the cornfield, so dense that an officer disappeared when he walked into it.
The two suspects, 28 and 31 years old, are being held in the Alcorn County jail awaiting charges. The third suspect is being held in Fayette County is 31 years old.
Fayette County is holding the third suspect for Corinth. Investigators say he is fighting extradition.
