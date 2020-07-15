Suspects captured after high-speed chase into Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Police captured three more suspects overnight accused of robbing a convenience store and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
Officers were on the scene just outside Piperton in Fayette County Tuesday night. Police searched for the men for hours in a cornfield.
Helicopters, drones and dogs were assisting in the search.
On Tuesday, one suspect was captured in the cornfield another near the store in Corinth, Mississippi. All of this brought spectators like Tyler Clark.
“Just driving by and seen all of the commotions,” said Clark. “I live on 196 born and raised. You don’t see too much like this every day.”
Investigators said the men led them on a chase across state lines from Corinth, Mississippi to Fayette County.
The Alcorn County Sheriff’s office is expected to release the suspects’ names on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.