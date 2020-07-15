Will Cisse be a Tiger?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger Basketball fans have been teased for more than a month on the status of 5-Star prospect Moussa Cisse pending decision on where he’ll play in college. Cisse said the wait is over.
The former Lausanne star announcing on his Twitter feed he’ll make his decision Wednesday at 3 p.m. CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein said sources tell him multiple programs involved in his recruitment expect him to commit to Memphis.
Cisse lists his final five schools as Georgia, Kentucky, the Tigers, Georgetown, and Florida State.
