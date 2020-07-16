AAC Commissioner requires COVID-19 testing protocol for football players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commissioner Mike Aresco with the American Athletic Conference has issued a statement concerning competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the AAC will require a pre-competition testing protocol for football players. All teams must be tested for coronavirus 72 hours before each competition.
Officials said the testing protocols will be applied throughout the regular and bowl seasons. Overall operational protocols will be finalized soon.
The AAC said they are also finalizing Olympic sports testing and operational procedures.
Aresco added the AAC is committed to meeting the guidelines recommended by the NCAA and its member institutions.
