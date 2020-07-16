Arkansas governor announces executive order mandating face coverings statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Starting next week, Arkansas will require masks or face coverings across the state.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order Thursday, mandating face coverings across the state, though there are some exceptions. It goes into effect Monday, July 20.
The order requires face masks in all indoor and outdoor settings where someone may be exposed to people outside of their household and social distancing cannot be maintained.
Exceptions include:
- People younger than 10;
- people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks;
- people with jobs where masks are unsafe or interfere with their performance;
- during athletic activities when masks interfere with the activity;
- when drinking or eating;
- when receiving services that require access to the face (security, surveillance, etc.);
- when voting, helping voters, serving as poll watchers or actively performing election administration duties (masks are still encouraged but not required);
- when giving speeches or doing interviews for broadcast; and
- in counties where the Arkansas Department of Health deemed the risk of community transmission is low.
Hutchinson said violating the mandate is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $100 to $500 fine, and law enforcement and local officials are encouraged to enforce the directive.
First-time violators and violators younger than 18 will receive a verbal or written warning. No one will be arrested or detained for violating the order.
Cities and counties can still issue local ordinances consistent with the governor’s order but they can’t impose measures in conflict with it.
The order remains in effect until the emergency is over.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.