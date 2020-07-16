Best Life: Quarantine cocktails, how to control drinking during pandemic

So, how much is too much? It’s different for everybody. Pay attention to factors like sleep, food intake, hydration, emotions or stress, depression, or anger, the quantity and speed of your drinking, and try to be mindful of how many is one too many for you. “Trauma, PTSD, panic disorder and depression can sometimes increase the risks—and turn into a coexisting substance use disorder problem,” said Dr. David Streem, a Psychiatrist at Cleveland Clinic.