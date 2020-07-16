City of Memphis opens cooling center in Frayser, closing another location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are constantly rising in the Bluff City. To keep the community cool, the City of Memphis has opened a cooling center in Frayser.
People in need can cool down at the Frayser Community Center located at 2555 St. Elmo Ave., Memphis, Tennessee 38127.
The center opened July 17 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until further notice.
According to the City of Memphis, “Cooling Centers are placed when residents dealing with a heat index of at least 105°F for more than three hours per day for days consecutive days, or heat index more than 115°F for any period of time may escape the extreme conditions.”
Officials said the cooling center on St. Elmo will remain open during regular business hours daily. If overnight accommodations are needed, people can get assistance from The Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Ave. or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Ave.
Please contact the OEM if you need assistance with transportation at (901) 636-2525.
