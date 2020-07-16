Covid-19 protocols for early voting in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s Election Commission said they have safety measures in place for early voting that starts on Friday, July 17.
A couple things will look different at voting areas with one being the the layout. Each polling spot will have an acrylic barrier between the voter and the person working at the check-in point. There will be only one worker per table to help allow enough room for social distancing. All workers will have masks, face shields and gloves.
For voters, there will be disposable pens for check in and stylus preventing voters from touching voting machine screen. If someone is concerned about touching surfaces will be offered plastic protectors for hands and arms.
The administrator of elections Linda Philips said that lines could be long.
“Everyone will be 6-feet apart inside the polling locations, so it’s possible that some people may have to wait outside,” said Philips.
