Data shows violent crime in Memphis increased for first half of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data released shows that violent crime in Memphis has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Public Safety Institute at the University of Memphis and the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission released crime stats for the first half of the year.
The violent crime rate in Memphis is up nearly 10% compared to 2019.
Murders are up nearly 3%.
Aggravated Assaults up more than 15%.
Gun grimes increased 23%.
One bright spot -- with everyone staying home because of the virus, the burglary rate in Memphis dropped more than 23%.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.