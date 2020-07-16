901 FC falls flat at Birmingham in USL restart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The restart is finally here for Memphis 901 FC! After a four-month coronavirus hiatus, the United Soccer League Club is back in action Wednesday on the road at Birmingham.
Legion FC made the USL quarterfinal playoff round last season. Not a great performance away from home for the 901.
Birmingham beat 901 FC, final score 3-Nil. 901 FC stayed on the road for its next game at Atlanta Saturday.
The home opener is July 26 vs Charlotte at AutoZone Park.
