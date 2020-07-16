Germantown, Collierville parents say they appreciate the detailed back to school plan

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents in each of the Shelby County municipalities will get to choose how their child will learn this fall.
Germantown and Collierville parents we talked to say they appreciate the detailed plan presented to them.
“Personally I thought it was good that they gave us some options for different people, because different families have different situations,” said Jim and Julie Cook, Collierville parents.
“I appreciate the plan that was released by the school system. We read it in depth and thought that they took a lot of time and care in putting the plan together.” said Susan Graham, Collierville parent.
“Well I think it was very well thought out. I was very glad to hear they considered all types of families,” said Cyndi Detty, Germantown parent.
Aside from safety, the parents say they took into consideration the way their child learns best.
“We’ve been leaning towards option one, in-person school,” said the Cook’s.
“Yeah that was an easy decision for us, we’re leaning towards in-school for all five days of the week. I think that’s just where the value is going to be for the kids,” said Graham.
The Cook’s and Graham both have children in Collierville schools. Detty has a son in the Germantown school system.
“We felt that the hybrid model would be best suited for our son,” said Detty.
The families say they trust their school districts, but admit there are still concerns and challenges ahead.
“I’m concerned about our teachers and our staff, I think that this is an incredibly stressful situation for them and I’m hoping that the school system provides them the support and resources they need,” said Detty.
“The idea of social distancing… I think that’s going to be one of the biggest challenges, is to actually have K-12 social distancing properly,” said Jim Cook.
“I’m curious how it’s going to work with the buses, keeping the kids distant and also wearing masks,” said Julie Cook.
If cases increase all three families say they trust their district to take the correct measures to keep their students safe.
