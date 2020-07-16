Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 pm today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be hot and humid again today with a heat advisory from 12 to 7 pm. It already feels warm this morning with temperatures around 80 degrees. High temperatures will be around 96 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-110. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible, which could help cool a few areas down. Rain will start popping up around 11 am. There could also be a lingering storm tonight, but most of the area will stay dry.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 96. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 79. Winds south 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will likely exceed 105 Friday. Friday will feature a few afternoon pop-up showers, but it is definitely not a wash-out.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few afternoon showers will be possible on both Saturday. Humidity will drop slightly, so we are not expecting any advisories.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will not let up next week and high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s. The heat index will stay above 100 through next Friday. Rain chances will also remain very low.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.