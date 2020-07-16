Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 pm today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be hot and humid again today with a heat advisory from 12 to 7 pm. It already feels warm this morning with temperatures around 80 degrees. High temperatures will be around 96 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-110. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible, which could help cool a few areas down. Rain will start popping up around 11 am. There could also be a lingering storm tonight, but most of the area will stay dry.