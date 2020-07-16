Jay-Z, Meek Mill call for Miss. to override governor’s veto of prison reform bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group backed by musicians Jay-Z, Meek Mill and others is calling for Mississippi legislators to override a bill on criminal justice reform that Governor Tate Reeves vetoed.
Senate Bill 2123 was passed by the Senate and House but was shut down by Reeves, who argues the bill was “well-intentioned, but too far.” He also pointed out that two-thirds of Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill.
The REFORM Alliance, the organization founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and others, says the veto should be overruled because it would allow 2,000 incarcerated people to become eligible for parole.
The bill would have:
- Allowed people convicted of nonviolent offenses to be eligible for parole at 25% of sentence served
- Allowed those convicted of violent offenses to be eligible for parole after completing 50% of their sentence, or after 20-30 years
REFORM Alliance says the bill could reduce prison overcrowding during the COVID-19 crisis and save taxpayers more than $45 million.
Jay-Z, alongside rapper Yo Gotti, has been critical of the Mississippi prison system in the past. In February, the pair filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, citing poor conditions at the prison that results in the deaths of inmates at the prison.
