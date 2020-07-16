Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office departments quarantined after employees test positive for COVID-19, court hearings rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two departments with the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office have been quarantined after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department notified the office of the positive result on Friday, July 10.
On Thursday, July 16, the office was made aware of a positive result from the protective services department. Contact tracing named four members of the Clerk’s Office and Health Department protocols were initiated immediately.
Almost all employees from two departments are impacted.
Central Records and the Minute Clerk department operations are being temporarily suspended due to lack of available personnel.
The Juvenile Court Clerk’s office will remain open to the public by phone and through glass partitions in the office.
All Juvenile Court cases scheduled for hearings on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, will be rescheduled.
One Juvenile Court employee, who said she frequently visited the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office during the past 10 days, has tested positive for COVID-19. No other employee has tested positive.
There are no known cases at the juvenile detention facility located at 616 Adams. The detention staff and juveniles in detention are monitored daily.
