Local businesses not complying with city mask ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the city's code enforcement department has been busy responding to complaints about the city's ordinance that mandates masking.
Enforcement is not being carried out with respect to individuals -- just businesses.
Strickland said the city has received 324 complaints against businesses not mandating masking for customers.
So far, 124 warnings have been issued.
After three warnings the mayor says businesses are issued a summons.
City officials say South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley Boulevard was issued a summons, as well as the Kroger in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue.
We inquired with a Kroger spokesperson -- who referred us to the company’s Wednesday announcement of masking requirements for customers in all of its stores nationwide. That goes into effect July 22.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.