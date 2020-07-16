Methodist announces new program to help minorities battling with COVD-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is following an alarming trend with COVID-19 cases in minority communities.
“We are seeing particular increases in cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 in communities of color,” Rear Admiral Jonathan Mermin with the CDC said.
Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care has also seen an increase in Hispanic patients.
“We’ve seen and increase of COVID positive cases among Hispanic and Latino communities, especially around the Methodist-North hospital area,” said Dexter McKinney said.
McKinney is Methodist-North's Community Development Director. He is leading a program aimed at educating the Hispanic and Latino community about the virus.
"We gave it to faith based institutions such as Bella Vista, Life hurch, TVC Church. We also reached out to Latino Memphis and gave them packets as well," he said.
The program has provided more than 400 COVID-19 care packages including masks hand sanitizer and a flyer in both Spanish and English explaining ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Many of them did not have a mask. So we know that some of the ways to prevent it is wearing a mask, sanitizing and washing our hands frequently. If you don't have those resources, you really can't prevent the spread," McKinney said.
There are higher rates of diabetes and hypertension in minority communities, illnesses that make it more likely to experience complications caused by the virus.
“So this outreach had to be targeted to address the issue to reduce harm,” McKinney explained.
