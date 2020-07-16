Mid-South business headlines: Rhodes College pulls plug on in-person learning for fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College will keep its campus closed for the entire fall semester.
The college’s president, Marjorie Hass, made the announcement Wednesday.
“They were all set to go back to campus this fall in-person, and had done everything they could to make that ready, and the advice they were getting from the health experts and advisors in Memphis and nationwide was, ‘you shouldn’t do that.’ They ultimately decided to play it safer,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
Akers says online learning would be more suitable for the school’s population because it is smaller than most schools.
“They say that they plan to be back in the spring, of course that completely depends on how the coronavirus is going,” said Akers. “If things are better later this fall they could anticipate seeing some first-year students on campus.”
Rhodes plans to allow its international students and others who do not have another place to live to remain on campus. They will also work with students who need technology resources to access their online classes.
The college will now plan for a return to on-campus learning for the spring semester in the hopes that the pandemic will have subsided to make it safe to do so.
