MLGW expands bill payment locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW customers will now be able to pay their bill at over 100 new locations in Shelby County starting August 3.
This is thanks to an expansion of authorized MLGW pay agents that will now include Dollar General and Family Dollar stores.
MLGW has also added a new service offering, VanillaDirect Pay, in the form of a secure and unique barcode that will appear at the bottom and back of the utility bill.
Customers can go to a Dollar General or Family Dollar store to pay their utility bill after the sales clerk scans the barcode.
A transaction fee of $1.50 will be assessed. The utility payment is processed after the scan and payment.
Payments are typically posted on the customer’s account within an hour.
For a list of all authorized MLGW pay agent locations, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.