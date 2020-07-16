More intense heat through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain extremely hot and humid through the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values around 105-110. Expect a partly cloudy sky. A few showers or storms are possible, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR north of I-40. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Temperatures and humidity levels will remain high. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will range from 105-110 again. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid trend will continue with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible, but it’s only a 20% chance or less.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
