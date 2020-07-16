MPD: Critical shooting reported in Memphis neighborhood overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a critical shooting overnight.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Winterpark Dr. around 1:00 Thursday morning.
The victim told police he was on College Street when gunshots hit his vehicle. He told police he drove home to call the police.
MPD said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
