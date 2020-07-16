Municipal mayors meet over Shelby County ‘trip wire’ proposal for COVID-19 interventions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials met Thursday with municipal mayors to begin crafting a new set of guidelines called “trip wires” that could enact immediate closures or other changes when specific COVID-19 factors are met.
But despite the meeting, details on the plan remain limited.
“I want to talk specifically on trip wires, because I am getting a lot of questions. And people want to know when we’re going to release information on the trip wires,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Haushalter said Thursday details about a new trip wire policy remain in development.
The health department and others on the COVID-19 task force sat down with municipal mayors Thursday for suggestions on the proposal.
“We have to determine, how do we continue to move forward and balance the number of cases we have with opening businesses and keeping businesses open and getting children back to school,” she said.
The trip wire concept was one from a list of federal recommendations created by a task force that visited the county around July 4th because of increasing infection rates.
Federal officials noted Shelby County government and its multiple municipalities created a “time delay for decision making” and suggested there should be pre-approved standards for policy changes.
“For example, if a certain number of new infections are diagnosed in a day, then an order would be issued that all bars, restaurants, and exercise facilities would be closed until the number of daily cases is lower than a pre-defined threshold,” the report reads.
Haushalter declined to reveal specifics of the proposal or discussions Thursday.
“I’m not going to go into detail there, because I want to focus on masking. What we know is if we get the majority of the public to focus on masks, we don’t have to implement those other interventions,” she said.
She indicated a final draft for public review is expected within a week and a half.
“We know we are in marathon mode, so we want to do the best that we can to balance the economic impact of COVID-19, the social impact, and the health impact on our community,” she said.
