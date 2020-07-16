Police: Man shot, ran over by car overnight in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police said a man is recovering after he was shot and ran over by a car overnight.
Officers heard gunshots near the 4000 block of Yale Road around 12:10 Thursday morning. Police also noticed several vehicles leaving the area when they discovered a man shot on the scene.
Investigators said the man was shot and ran over by a car on Yale Road.
The victim was taken to Methodist North for treatment but was later airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect in this case. If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
