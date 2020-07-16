PTSD service dog stolen from vehicle in Memphis, police say

PTSD service dog stolen from vehicle in Memphis, police say
Service dog stolen in Memphis (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 12:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are searching for a missing PTSD service dog name ‘Scrappy.’ MPD said the dog was stolen from a car located on Highway 78 near East Holmes Road during heavy traffic.

The windows were rolled down and the service dog was wearing a harness vest.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Police said the dog was highly trained and would not jump out of the vehicle.

Investigators believe an unknown suspect grabbed ‘Scrappy’ and removed him from the car. No suspect information has been given at this time.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.