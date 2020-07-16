Public health officials monitoring hospitalizations to see July 4 impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added 466 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally Thursday. Public health officials said the number represents a backlog of cases at the lab, with continual delays in testing results.
“I am pleased to say that overall we’ve seen a significant improvement of people wearing masks,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland noted while more people are putting on masks, more people are also waiting in lines to be tested for COVID-19. Demand for tests has increased as case numbers have grown.
“We are working with our testing partners to try and reduce that. But please do not give up. We want you tested. It is important that you are tested,” he said.
The health department said labs are still working through processing delays, meaning results reported to the county are delayed up to a week.
“The date from an individual is tested until the date when that report comes forward is averaging around five to seven days,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “We anticipate that we will still get test results next week that resulted and were connected to the Fourth of July.”
Haushalter noted this is the point where they are beginning to see hospitalizations related to the Fourth of July, but she said so far the number appears to be less in proportion to cases associated with Memorial Day.
“My hopes are that wearing masks over the weekend, people continuing to realize it was spreading rapidly in our community, took different action,” she said.
The COVID-19 task force also announced a new outreach campaign aimed at the Latinx community in partnership with La Prensa Latina.
The campaign, called Mascarillas Arriba Memphis, includes a website to provide COVID-19 data in Spanish and encourage mask wearing. The messaging will include outreach to both youth and adults and incorporate social media.
“This initiative is very important not only to our Hispanic community, but to our community at large because it protects everyone,” said Jairo Arguijo, with La Prensa Latina.
