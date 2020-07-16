Rain chances continue tomorrow along with more heat and humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
