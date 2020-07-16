Rain chances continue tomorrow along with more heat and humidity

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.