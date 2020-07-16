SCHD: More than 450 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials have identified 466 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 15,270 coronavirus cases and 233 total deaths have been confirmed countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 66.3 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 4,912 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,912 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 165,520 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
Health officials have also released a map of total coronavirus cases per 100,000 population by zip code in Shelby County. According to the map, the 38118 zip code has the highest amount of coronavirus cases.
SCHD is monitoring clusters of cases at 16 long-term care facilities in the county while another 19 are resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 29,733 total cases and 331 deaths
- Crittenden -- 879 cases; 14 deaths; 764 recoveries
- Cross -- 102 cases; 1 death; 85 recoveries
- Lee -- 850 cases; 5 deaths; 742 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 349 cases; 3 deaths; 230 recoveries
- Phillips -- 191 cases; 5 deaths; 142 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 78 cases; 3 deaths; 55 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 920 cases; 3 deaths; 878 recoveries
Mississippi -- 38,567 total cases and 1,290 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 123 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 58 cases
- Coahoma -- 251 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,112 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 536 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 310 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 517 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 111 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 431 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 154 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 129 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 69,061 total cases and 783 deaths
- Crockett -- 75 cases; 3 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Dyer -- 326 cases; 3 deaths; 139 recoveries
- Fayette -- 404 cases; 6 deaths; 240 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 480 cases; 4 deaths; 298 recoveries
- Haywood -- 155 cases; 3 deaths; 55 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 218 cases; 4 deaths; 97 recoveries
- McNairy -- 138 cases; 1 death; 51 recoveries
- Tipton -- 740 cases; 7 deaths; 530 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.