Shelby Co. Election Commission taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting begins July 17 in Shelby County. Linda Phillips, Administer of Elections for Shelby County, reassured voters that the county is taking precautions and social distancing will be followed at the polls.
Phillips added the Election Commission will use the Twitter account @ShelbyVote to alert voters of precincts where there could be lines to avoid crowds.
If you’re voting absentee you must put the ballot in the mail. If you bring it to the election commission it will be stamped as not counted.
