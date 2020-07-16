Tiger’s Kenny Gainwell on Doak Walker Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football news, the Tigers Kenny Gainwell is one of 30 players on the Doak Walker watch list for the top running back in the nation.
Gainwell was the Football Writers of America Association’s freshman of the year last season.
He rushed for 1,459 yards to top all-freshman runners and was 12th overall.
Gainwell also led the nation in all-purpose yardage by a freshman in helping lead the Tigers to a 12-2 record and a berth in the Cotton Bowl.
Ole Miss’ Sophomore Jerrion Ealy and Memphian Eric Gray of Tennessee are also on the Doak Watch List.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.