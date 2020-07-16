Titans beat deadline to sign Derrick Henry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Titans just beat Wednesday’s deadline to sign players to long term deals, inking running back Derrick Henry to a four-year, $50 million contract - $25.5 million of it is guaranteed.

Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 carries a game.

He was the main reason the Titans made it all the way to the AFC Championship game last season, and the Titans are making sure he will be a part of their future for a long time.

