Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville MS.
Zakeith Horn is described as a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy tee shirt with animal print and black pants.
Zyairah Hampton is described as a 1-year-old, black female, 29 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black ponytail hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.
Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.
Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.
The last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, MS. At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642-5378.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.