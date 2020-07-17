Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old and 1-year-old in Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children in Greenville.
Zaikeith Horn, 3, is 3″2′, weighs 35-lbs, with brown eyes and braided black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with animal print and black pants.
Zyairah Hampton, 1, is 29-inches tall and weighs 24-lbs with brown eyes and a black ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.
Investigators said both children are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton, 23. He’s 5′5″, weighs 125-lbs with brown eyes and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.
Their last known location was in the 1200 block of Highway 82 in Greenville, Mississippi.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn, Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642-5378.
