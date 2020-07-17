‘Black is Beautiful’ brew to hit the taproom this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ll have your first chance this weekend to sip on Black is Beautiful in Memphis. It’s a tasty new beer inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
A San Antonio brewery, Weathered Souls Brewing, put a call-out to the brewing community to bring awareness to racial injustice and raise money for legal defense funds.
And Memphis breweries answered the call in force.
The idea is simple: Make a new imperial stout called “Black is Beautiful” and donate the proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform.
The staff at Meddlesome Brewing Company was busy Friday labeling and packaging the beer for release this weekend.
It’ll be available at Meddlesome’s Cordova taproom.
Beale Street Brewing Company will also offer Black is Beautiful at its Cooper-Young taproom.
The proceeds will go to MICAH - the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope.
”It’s an attempt to try and correct the injustices in our own community. And I think what they’re doing and what they stand for absolutely is in line with the brewing community as a whole, as we want to be a place that’s inclusive to all races, to all sexes, to everybody. You know, beer brings communities together. Beer brings people together. And I think those two initiatives make the most sense.”
Wiseacre, Memphis Made, Ghost River and Crosstown brewing companies are also taking part in the Black is Beautiful effort.
Globally, 1,000 breweries in 50 states and 19 countries are now on board with Black is Beautiful.
There’s one original recipe but each brewery makes its own version.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.