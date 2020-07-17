Continued hot and steamy through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values around 100-105. Clouds may linger a bit more with periods of sun. A few showers or storms are likely, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR north of I-40. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds south 5 mph.
WEEKEND: More hot and humid weather over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Most areas will remain dry but a stray shower could pop up Saturday in one or two spots. It may be slightly less humid both days but still very hot. Heat index will be 100-105.
NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid trend will continue with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible from Tuesday through Friday, but it’s only a 20% chance or less. Heat index values will remain close to 105.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
