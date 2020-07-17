Dozens of Memphis firefighters test positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since March, more than 300 Memphis firefighters have self-quarantined after being exposed to coronavirus.
According to Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department, 59 firefighters have tested positive for the virus, however, 32 have recovered from the virus and returned to work.
Seventy-seven firefighters remain in quarantine.
Fire officials said six employees have tested positive for the virus at fire station 29. The first employee at that station tested positive on July 3 and worked C-Shift. He and his nine co-workers that worked with him were relieved of duty.
While self-quarantined, two of the nine firefighters also tested positive for the virus.
An A-Shift employee later tested positive for the virus on July 11. Officials said he and the nine employees that worked with him were relieved of duty to self-quarantine.
While the firefighters were quarantined, two more employees with A-Shift tested positive for the virus.
No employees on B-shift self-quarantined because there was no direct exposure.
After both incidents, a professional cleaning company was contracted to clean the fire station.
