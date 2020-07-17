Dustin Johnson officially commits to WGC-FESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s now official, Dustin Johnson will be playing in the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in two weeks.
DJ is currently ranked fourth in the world. He finished 20th at 5-under during last year’s first World Golf Championship, but he’s no stranger to the seersucker jacket, having won at TPC Southwind twice before in 2012 and 2018.
Memphians will await to hear if Tiger Woods will make his golf debut in Memphis at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
He’s playing for the first time this week at the Memorial in Ohio where he’s tied for 18th at 1 under after round one.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.