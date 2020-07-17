Grayson Allen back on court for the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are healthy, and they’re trying to stay that way for the restart of the NBA season.
In some ways, the coronavirus time-off allowed the Grizz to get their bodies right. Grayson Allen, who’s been out since January with a hip injury, is back on the court.
He spent his time in Memphis rehabbing for ten weeks, working five days a week to get to the point where he’d be able to rejoin the team. Whether it was in the NBA’s return, or what he thought, would be the start of summer league.
“I’ve been working out this whole time so as far as my conditioning and my shape,” said Allen. “I think that’s up there with everyone else. For me and the rest of the team, it’s just finishing out the season, and I haven’t played since January so it’s getting comfortable back out there on the court. Playing some 5-on-5 be able to make reads at live speed and the rest of the stuff I’ve been going full speed for months now. Me getting out there and moving around that doesn’t feel any different.”
Allen, along with every other Grizzly, has been a full participant in the practices.
