Hotter & mainly drier pattern for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.