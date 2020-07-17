Hotter & mainly drier pattern for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light south wind along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
