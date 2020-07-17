If sick, when should you go to a hospital, clinic, or primary care doctor?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Friday morning, Methodist Le Bonheur reported that 21% of their ICU beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients and 63% are being used to treat non-COVID-19 patients. Meaning, 84% of the hospital system's ICU beds are full.
It is reflective of the growing pressure that hospitals are under throughout the Mid-South.
“In light of COVID, with cough, cold, and flu season coming up, the healthcare system is facing a significant challenge,” said Collin Hardwick, a family nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group.
He said it is important that people know when and where to seek care at places other than hospitals.
"Seek primary care and seek a minor med if it's not a true emergency. Emergency departments should be reserved for true emergencies that need immediate intervention," Hardwick explained.
Hardwick said minor medical clinics can help with a wide variety of needs such as medication refills, cuts, scrapes, bruises, sometimes a simple fracture, and lacerations in need of stitches.
Hardwick also said that for those who may have delayed care, or are hesitant to visit a primary care doctor's office in person because of the pandemic, there is the option to schedule a virtual appointment.
“We can assess them via video pretty good, get their medications refilled, and get whatever they need taken care of,” said Hardwick.
